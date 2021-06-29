Women’s Economic Ventures in new office

SANTA BARBARA — Women’s Economic Ventures is moving to a new office space in downtown Santa Barbara, where it can welcome community members.

WEV will occupy the third floor of the historic El Centro building at 19-31 E Canon Perdido St.

“We’ve been carefully searching for the right location for several years, and we knew what we were looking for was probably the unicorn of office spaces,” WEV’s CEO Kathy Odell said in a news release. “It had to be more than a workspace; we wanted classroom space for training courses, a lecture hall for our speaker series, an event space and a community gathering place for our clients and donors.”

“Fostering community has never been more important as we work to support and empower business owners and entrepreneurs to help our entire community recover and thrive. We look forward to welcoming people into our new downtown location very soon,” she said.

The building is almost 100 years old and was recently renovated. It is home to Board & Brush Creative Studio and Sevtap Winery at ground level and has offices above.

