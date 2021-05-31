Women’s Economic Ventures presents entrepreneurship awards

SANTA BARBARA — Earlier this month, Women’s Economic Ventures announced the 10 winners of the 2021 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards at a virtual ceremony to celebrate women business owners from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“The SOE Awards are a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and honor these amazing women for the hard work they have put in to keep their businesses thriving. This year’s winners are even more inspirational when you factor in the challenges presented throughout the past year,” Kathy Odell, CEO of WEV, said in a statement.

In addition to the 10 winners, WEV also presented entrepreneur activist and 92-year-old Lupe Anguiano with the 2021 Rock Star: Life Achievement Award. She was honored for her more than seven decades of work on women’s rights, the rights of the poor, and the protection of the environment.

The 10 winners were:

Arts & Entertainment, Devyn Duex, Nebula Dance Lab; Green & Social Entrepreneur, Pam Plesons, Plow to Porch Organics, Inc.; Health & Wellness, Jill Agonias, Divinitree Yoga; Hospitality & Tourism, Gabrielle Moes, Seasons Catering; Media & Communications, Lynnette Coverly, Coverly Professional Services; Nonprofit, Mary Maranville, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, Inc; Professional Services, Laurie Tamura, Urban Planning Concepts, Inc.; Retail, Ashe Browne, Pura Luna Apothecary; Science & Technology, Rashi Bahri Chitnis, Shoonya; Wholesale, Manufacturing, Online Retail, Reyna Chavez, Scrubs on the Run.

For more information on the awards, visit https://www.classy.org/event/spirit-of-entrepreneurship-awards/e329679.

— Mitchell White