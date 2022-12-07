Women’s Economic Ventures receives $2,000 donation from Spherion

COURTESY PHOTO

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting of Goleta and Oxnard presents a $2,000 donation to Women’s Economic Ventures at WEV’s offices in Santa Barbara.

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Goleta and Oxnard are giving back this holiday season through the brand’s annual Community Giveback Program.

On Tuesday morning, Spherion Goleta and Oxnard presented Women’s Economic Ventures with a $2,000 check during a ceremony at WEV’s offices in Santa Barbara.

“It was wonderful that we met in the conference room and did the check presentation and talked about our involvement with WEV in helping out with the community,” Trish Miller, franchise owner of Spherion, told the News-Press. “Sixteen years ago, I decided I didn’t want to work for other people and went into business for myself. I attended an event in Oxnard put on by WEV.

“WEV helps women create businesses and become self-sufficient, helps them get funding, or by giving them a grant or loan,” Ms. Miller said. “WEV trains women to be entrepreneurs through business classes and training. WEV is with them every step of the way. I have stayed involved with WEV by mentoring women.”

Kate MacNaughton, director of development at WEV, said every $1invested in WEV creates $15 of social impact in the community.

So under the formula, Spherion’s $2,000 donation provides $30,000 in terms of impact, Ms. MacNaughton said. “That’s a major impact.”

Ms. Miller advises people to check out www.wevonline.org and see all that WEV offers.

Spherion’s Community Giveback Program aims to highlight the efforts of local organizations that are creating change in communities such as Goleta and Oxnard.

“I am a female entrepreneur. I have discovered even in the 2000s, people still seem surprised by women running a business,” Ms. Miller said. “Things are so male-dominated in some industries. If you own your own business and run the show for yourself, it’s very empowering. It’s overall a great idea to support female business owners.”

Ms. Miller explained Spherion is a staffing services company.

“We place people in jobs through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in a variety of industries,” she said. “The Goleta office has been supporting Santa Barbara County for the last 15 years, and the Oxnard location has been supporting Ventura County for the last 25 years. We find good jobs for people.”

