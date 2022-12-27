Women’s Economic Ventures to lead webinar

VENTURA — Program staff from Women’s Economic Ventures will join the Ventura County Library to lead a financial education webinar titled “How to Navigate your Budget with Confidence and Purpose.”

This program will take place virtually via Zoom.

The 75-minute workshop is designed to help participants identify their financial priorities. This interactive session will be facilitated by Irene Kelly, WEV’s financial education and community engagement manager.

The English-language version of this program will take place at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

A Spanish-language version of this program will take place at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

For additional information, contact Ron Solórzano, Regional Librarian, at (805) 218-9146 or ron.solorzano@ventura.org.

Instructions for registering for this event on Zoom can also be found at www.vencolibrary.org/library-events.

This event is free and open to the public.

To register in English, go to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vVeMNgWFSSm71RROvmKASw.

To register in Spanish go to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8VPUR1M4TL-KXahN0n1QLg.

