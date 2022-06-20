Women’s soccer reloads with ten newcomers

Ahead of returning to action this fall, Westmont Women’s Soccer has announced the signing of ten new Warriors. Nine freshmen join the club as part of Westmont’s future class of 2026, and one transfer will be joining the Warriors this fall as well.

Head coach Jenny Jaggard, who took the Warriors to the NAIA Quarterfinals last season, begins her fourth year at the helm by welcoming a large new wave of players.

Coming from Mission Hills High School is Brooke LaRee Garmon. Garmon, who played club soccer with City SC San Marcos, said, “I’m looking forward to making new friends, playing at the collegiate level, and furthering my skills as a player with such an awesome team.

In regards to choosing Westmont, Garmon said, “The small class sizes and ability to connect with professors as well as the beautiful location of the campus makes me excited to be a Warrior. I hope to gain life skills, create lifelong friendships, and further my education while being able to play the sport I love.”

Garmon, who is primarily an outside midfielder with a stellar left-footed cross, will begin studying psychology this fall.

Elise Hyde, a native of Visalia, is another incoming freshman for the Warriors. Hyde, who was named Redwood High School and Tulare County Female Athlete of the Year, impacts the whole field with her aggressive play as an outside back.

Jaggard and Hyde first came into contact in February of 2020 at a Westmont ID camp, right before the COVID-19 shutdown. Fortunately for the Warriors, the two remained in touch and Hyde made a verbal commitment to be a Warrior in November of the same year.

Now, more than two years after her first trip to Thorrington Field, Hyde will be calling the field home.

“I look forward to joining a successful program that is Christ focused and very competitive,” said Hyde. “I’m excited for the close, Christ-like connections you make with teachers, coaches, students, and the Santa Barbara community at Westmont.”

Hyde will begin studying kinesiology this fall.

Coming to Westmont from Righetti High School in Santa Maria is freshman Emily Jordan. Jordan, a member of the Central Coast United, scored 15 goals and tallied 35 assists for her club team last season.

“I am looking forward to the bond that I’ll create with my teammates,” said Jordan. “There is something so special about seeing those close to you put their blood, sweat, tears, and heart into something you are all so passionate about.

“I am hoping to learn from those around me and grow in my leadership, while becoming a part of something bigger than myself. I am so blessed to have the opportunity to glorify God with the game I love.”

Jordan will also be beginning her study in kinesiology this fall.

Next on the list of new Warriors is a pair of familiar faces, but not to the Westmont community. Identical twins Ainsley and Sierra Martin come to Westmont from Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Both the women played on the Rio Rapids SC club team, which won the New Mexico State Cup.

Ainsley, who was a team captain for the club, said, “I’m looking forward to being a part of the team culture and winning a national championship!

“I hope to develop my leadership skills and abilities as a player, and I’m excited to live in Westmont’s residential Christian community.”

Sierra, who along with her sister studied at the Martin School of Exploration, was a co-captain on their club team, and led their high school district in goals for the past two seasons.

“I’m looking forward to competing at a higher level with skilled, determined teammates,” said Sierra Martin. “Westmont checked all the boxes for what I was looking for in a college- fully residential, Christian community, and a beautiful location.

“At Westmont, I hope to gain the skills and experience needed to continue my soccer career professionally.”

Makenna Meyers-McNerney comes to Westmont from Pleasanton and Foothill Ranch High School. The four-year varsity star was named Second Team All-EBAL this past season, and played her club ball with the Pleasanton Rage.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the team and building a community with them,” said Meyers-McNerney. “I hope to gain a new sense of discipline and balance that will prepare me for life after college along with growing my faith.

“I also can’t wait to stay active and experience my favorite sport at the collegiate level!”

In this incoming class the Warriors are growing part of the family they already have in place, as freshman Kayla Preciado, sister of junior midfielder Macey Preciado, joins the squad this fall.

Preciado, who was a four-year varsity player as well as ASB President at Classical Academy High School, was named League Player of the Year as a senior in Escondido. Preciado, who was named her high school team’s Defensive Player of the Year three times in four seasons, played her club ball with the RSF Attack.

“I am excited to grow and improve with athletes that will challenge me to become a better and stronger person, as well as a player,” shared Preciado. “I am happy to have a family that has handpicked me to play with them. Being wanted at Westmont feels very comforting and also pushes me to give my full-hearted effort to the team.”

A transfer student joining the Warriors this fall is junior striker Monica Pizano from Santa Barbara City College. A native of nearby Solvang and graduate of Santa Ynez High School, Pizano was a standout for the Vaqueros for the past two seasons.

In the last two years, Pizano has scored 15 goals while recording eight assists and was named to the First Team All-WSC in both seasons.

“I look forward to being part of a supportive and positive environment,” shared Pizano. “What was most appealing to me about joining the team was the beautiful location and close community. As a student-athlete, I’m excited to contribute to my team and to challenge myself in both soccer and academics.”

Another Solvang native and Santa Ynez High School graduate joins the Warriors this fall in the form of Amelia Villa. Villa was a four-year varsity player for the Pirates, being named Second Team All-League her first three years on the squad, before cracking the First Team as a senior.

Villa, who was the Pirates’ Offensive MVP in her junior and senior year, said, “I’m looking forward to next-level competitive soccer as well as the close bonds I’ll form with my teammates and coaches.

“As a student-athlete, I hope to grow and overcome the mental and physical challenges that the college experience will offer.”

Rounding out the incoming class for the Warriors is an incoming freshman from Lompoc and Cabrillo High School by the name of Naomi Wiley. Wiley, a four year starter for the Conqs, led her squad with 37 points as a senior after scoring 15 goals to go along with seven assists.

“As a member of the Westmont Women’s Soccer Team,” began Wiley, “I am looking forward to team bonding and building relationships with my new teammates and coaches. I am also excited about developing and furthering my soccer skill and ability while playing at the collegiate level.”

Westmont’s 10 new players will arrive in August for training camp, with a quick ramp up ahead of their first game of the season before month’s end. Jaggard’s Warriors enter 2022 as the reigning three-time GSAC Champions.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com