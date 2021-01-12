Women’s writing groups to meet via Zoom and online

Janet Lucy, an award-winning writer and poet, is offering a new winter group for women who have a writing project in process, whether in concrete form or a vision.

The group will meet via Zoom from 1:30 to 4 p.m. eight Wednesdays beginning this week. The cost is $550, with a $250 deposit.

Each week, women will bring a piece of writing from their projects to share for feedback and to receive insights and inspiration for deepening and development. There will be time to revise or create the next pieces with a free write during the group.

“Divine Ink — Illuminating the Heroine’s Journey,” a seven-week online email group, will begin Feb. 1. The cost is $550, with a $250 deposit.

For more details about the process, visit https://janetlucyink.com/online-writing-group-divine-ink-illuminating-the-heroines-journey.

Ms. Lucy is the author of “Moon Mother, Moon Daughter — Myths and Rituals that Celebrate a Girl’s Coming of Age” and “The Three Sunflowers,” an award-winning children’s book, and the bilingual version, “Los Tres Girasoles.”

Her latest children’s book, “Mermaid Dreams,” is available in a bilingual version, “Sueños de Sirena.” She has been a contributor to Mamalode, Mothering, Natural Solutions,The Sun, Skirt! and Real Travel magazines.

Ms. Lucy is the founder of the Women’s Creative Network in Santa Barbara, where she offers intuitive and creative consulting for spiritual and professional development, facilitates women’s weekly writing groups, as well as international women’s writing retreats.

