Wonderful weddings

Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards offering petite ceremonies for minimal cost

ALI BECK PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple walks through the vineyard following their Oak Tree wedding ceremony.



The pandemic brought many new things, but something that appears to be here to stay is the rise of micro weddings and elopements.

Further, with the economy making it extremely difficult to host large, lavish weddings, couples are deciding to scale back for a more intimate celebration. Zaca Mesa, noticing this continuing trend, has created its all-new Micro-Wedding and Elopement packages.

KATHY DENINNO PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple is shown in the main barrel room of Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards’ historic barn built in 1978.



Those looking for the perfect place to host a petite wedding this fall/winter need to look no further.

The package is available from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Reservations can be made up to three months in advance.

PARADA STUDIO

A look at the dinner table décor of the farm tables in the View Room, the winery’s indoor reception space connected to its Lounge & Terrace. MIKE LARSON PHOTOGRAPHY

A couple enjoys an intimate wedding ceremony

at the pergola.



Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards on Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos offers serene and rustic elegance for any size event. Couples can invite their closest friends and family to witness the wedding ceremony under a century-old oak tree or at their Grenache Blanc vineyard’s pergola.

Then, after the nuptials,they can dance the night away at either their indoor or outdoor locations, surrounded by breathtaking views.

KATHY DENINNO PHOTOGRAPHY

Wedding ceremony chairs are set up under the hanging lights of the vineyard’s Oak Tree, surrounded by Grenache Blanc vines and set against the San Rafael Mountains.



The Micro-Wedding Package, which costs $3,000 and accommodates up to 40 guests, includes:

– An outdoor ceremony under the oak tree or on the vineyard lawn

– Reception either at the oak tree or at the View Room, lounge and terrace

– View Room farm tables and crossback chairs for indoor receptions only

– Four hours venue rental; an additional hour can be contracted to extend the event to 10 p.m.

– On-site restrooms

– Ample lighting.

Zaca Mesa can also provide a list of its preferred vendors such as photographers, caterers or furniture rentals.

ALI BECK PHOTOGRAPHY

A wedding ceremony is held at the Oak Tree, complete with a

rustic wine barrel podium.



