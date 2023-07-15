Wood Glen celebrates its 65 years

Santa Barbara senior living center focuses on comfort, familiarity and consistency

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

“Everybody is very friendly, very nice,” Rosel Jaszke, 90, said about her experience living at Wood Glen.

A Santa Barbara institution is celebrating 65 years of serving the community’s oldest members amidst a changing market of retirement homes.

Wood Glen Hall is unique among today’s senior living centers — a market dominated by nationwide companies like Aegis and Brookdale, Wood Glen has stayed a local and nonprofit venture through the decades.

The retirement home first opened in 1957 by Aileen and Adrian Wood with the intention to provide “elderly men and women with an ideal, non-institutional home at minimum cost.”

“We’ve got good food, a good chef, games,” said Jean Ferguson, 101, photographed in the dining room at Wood Glen.”We do have a lot of entertainment.”

“We’re just us. We’re local. We’re not here for stockholders or anything,” said Holly Walling, Wood Glen’s marketing manager.

“We’re not governed by some corporation,” she told the News-Press. “We’re part of Santa Barbara.”

Ms. Walling, like many of Wood Glen’s employees, has worked at the site for over a decade — going on 12 years. With a focus on comfort and familiarity, Wood Glen insists that consistency is key to their success.

Tim Gamble and Mary Jean Vignone are president and vice president respectively of Wood Glen.

“The only changes have been modernizing,” said 13-year Wood Glen Vice President Mary Jean Vignone. “The staff has been with us for a long time. It’s that personal touch.”

One of the retirement home’s biggest selling point is its price. As a nonprofit, Wood Glen’s board of directors pressed that they wanted to uphold the original mission to provide an affordable option.

“We’re not trying to make a profit. We’re just trying to pay off our expenses, utilities and labor,” said Wood Glen President Tim Gamble, an employee of 20 years.

And residents are praising the place they call home.

Wood Glen is known for a welcoming environment that begins at its front door.

“I love it. It’s got all you could ever want,” said 101-year-old resident Jean Ferguson. “We’ve got good food, a good chef, games. We do have a lot of entertainment.”

Mrs. Ferguson has lived at Wood Glen for 11 years and said she feels comfortable there.

The familiarity is not hard to miss at Wood Glen.

Right past the front doors .there is a hallway with heavily cushioned floral couches and chairs that look like the living room of many older people’s homes across America. Oil paintings line the walls throughout the halls and relaxed, sun-exposed courtyards and lawns make the whole place feel like your grandma’s house.

For all of its comfort and familiarity, Wood Glen cannot offer the same degree of amenities and excitement as some of the larger homes.

“It’s kind of boring. We could use more places to go to,” said 90-year-old resident Rosel Jaszke. “But everybody is very friendly, very nice.”

Wood Glen employees would say that this is a feature of the facilities. That their focus is on a, “very serene, very homely, comfortable environment.”

Wood Glen may not have all the bells and whistles that newer, more modern facilities boast, but it plays an important role. If 65 years has proven anything about the Santa Barbara retirement home, it’s that comfort cannot always be bought, but rather it is a test of time and dedication.

