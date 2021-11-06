WOOD, Michael V

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Michael Wood, son of Vincent and Judy Wood passed away at the age of 55. Michael was born September 15, 1966 in Newport Beach, CA and lived there with his parents and siblings until 1971. That year he moved with his family to Santa Barbara, CA. Mike attended Cleveland School, Santa Barbara Jr. High and Santa Barbara High School.

Motorcycle riding in the backcountry of Santa Barbara was always his favorite activity. On May 12, 1985 he was riding with friends near Pendola Ranger Station (Santa Barbara backcountry), where he was involved in a horrific accident with another motorcyclist. Mike suffered a traumatic brain injury that changed his life forever.

After many years in and out of hospitals and rehabilitation centers he lived with his parents. In September 2006 Mike was transferred to Casa Colina Residential Facility in Apple Valley, CA. He remained living there until his death.

Mike is survived by sisters Debbie Furnari (Mario), Santa Clarita and Kelly Silva, Goleta and brother Christopher Wood (Heather Danely) of Santa Ynez. Also surviving are nieces Alexandra Rodriguez (Scott), Michelle Rifkin (Garrett), Chloe Wood and nephew Brody Wood. Great-nieces Autumn and Ella Rodriguez as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins survive.

Inurnment will take place at the SB Cemetery at a future date.

The Wood Family would like to thank the staff at Casa Colina, Apple Valley for their outstanding care and making Mike’s life meaningful as possible.

Donations in his memory may be sent to Jodi House, 625 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA. 93101.