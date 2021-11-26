Woodard releases ‘Goleta Electric’

SANTA BARBARA — Joe Woodard is releasing his “faux folk” album “Goleta Electric” today.

The album’s first single, “Freedom in Kentfield,” came out Tuesday.

This album follows his 2002 album “Between.” Zach Gill played the accordion on the single. Mr. Woodard is a Santa Barbara-area songwriter-guitarist from bands such as Headless Household, flapping Flapping, Dudley and others.

Mr. Woodard created this 18-track album on Household Ink Records during the lockdown.

This original song set ranges from the 1990s to the pandemic era, according to a news release.

Kicking off the album is, “Falling in With The Out Crowd” which was recorded with Jesse Rhodes and was initially released on “Be Love,” a 2018 tribute album to the late Santa Barbara Studio guru Robinson Eikenberry.

Mr. Woodward’s first album was produced by Mr. Eikenberry, who also planned on working on this project with Woodard before his passing in 2017.

Musical guests on the album include Jim Connolly, Julie Christensen, Ellen Turner, Allegra Heidelinde, Shelley Rudolph, Chris Symer, Jesse Rhodes, Bill Flores and Brian Mann. Actual real time/space input came from Zach Gill (accordion) and Austin Beede (drums).

The finished product drops into all the usual digital places today.

For more information, go to www.householdink.com/joe-woodard, joewoodard.bandcamp.com and soundcloud.com/joe_woodard/freedom_in_kentfield

— Katherine Zehnder