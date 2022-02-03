WOODFIN, Nancy Lee

August 20, 1938 – January 13, 2022

Nancy Lee Woodfin passed away peacefully January 13, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 83. She was born August 20, 1938, in Tujunga, CA. Nancy lived most of her life in Lompoc, attending Artesia and graduating from Lompoc High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Duke Woodfin, on January 12, 1957 and was married until his passing in 2018. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Jacob and Doris Dachtler, brothers John and James, and sisters Ruth and Barbara. She is survived by her sons Michael (Karen), Jack (Vicki), and her daughter Myra (Vince). Grandchildren: Emily (Michael), Cara (Alex), Samantha, Genevieve, Meghan (Matt), Brenna, Amanda (Zack), Jordan (Samantha), Marisa (Justin), Kelley (Derrek), as well as great-grandchildren Nathan, Madilyn, Paige, Rhett, Kendall, Zoe, Stella and Juniper. Nancy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was an animal lover, always rescuing animals she found roaming the streets of Lompoc and leaves behind her beloved little dog Roxy. Nancy dearly loved her hometown of Lompoc and the family and friends she was blessed with. She left a legacy of love for all those whose lives she touched. She lived a life full of joy, love, and kindness. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery on February 18, 2022, at 1:00pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary (Starbucklind.com).