WOODRING, Don

Don was born March 31, 1931 in Santa Barbara, He passed away December 13, 2021 due to heart complications following an extended illness. He leaves behind he wife Mary of 69 years of marriage and daughter Donna Yencer. Mr. Woodring worked at Foremost Dairies and the U.S. Post Office, retiring at age 60 with 28 years of service at the post office. Don had a friendly nature and outgoing personality and will be sadly missed by a close, caring family, as well as many friends and relatives. Funeral services were held December 27, with interment and burial at the Santa Barbara cemetery.