WOODS, Leonard Richard

11-28-51 to 4-1-21

Born in Erding, Germany, Leonard was naturalized at a young age. He served in the US Navy for 6 years as a medic technician. He graduated from St John’s University with a BA, although always a student of life. He cared for many local elderly and disabled over decades of service as a caregiver. A friend to the homeless, a steward of the mountains and parks, a guardian to all he met. Leonard passed peacefully in his sleep on early Thursday morning. He is survived by his sisters Helene Woods of Santa Maria and Christine Hagel of Orcutt. He is considered family to the Lucidity Festival and The Guardian Team communities who will miss and remember him well.