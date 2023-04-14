Woodstock project coming to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Did you attend Woodstock? If so, an oral history project wants you.

Woodstock is not just one story – it’s 450,000 stories — and the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts wants to hear them all.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair in New York state and is committed to the collection and preservation of stories from the people who know Woodstock best. Since 2020, the museum has been collecting oral histories from around the country, and on May 1 and 2, the museum is coming to Santa Barbara.

Museum curators are traveling to Santa Barbara to hear stories about peace, love and music on both days from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in 90-minute intervals. Appointments are now open. Contact Maureen “Mo” McFadden at McFadden & McFadden P.R., 805-689-5053, or send an email to: oralhistory@bethelwoodscenter.org to schedule an interview.

For more information, visit www.bethelwoodscenter.org/woodstock-oral-history-initiative.

— Marilyn McMahon