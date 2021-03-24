WOOLLUM, Joshua James

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Joshua James Woollum passed away unexpectedly. Josh was born on February 4, 1978 in Santa Barbara, CA, and was a lifelong resident. Josh is survived by his parents, Stella and James David Woollum. He also leaves behind a brother, Matthew David Woollum, and a nephew, Noah David Woollum. Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Irene Tacadena, and David and Naomia Woollum, and many other family members with whom he is reunited with in Heaven.

Josh loved kayaking for hours out at Goleta Beach, motorcycle rides and bicycling. He loved participating in the Fiesta Bicycle Cruise, anything with wheels.

Josh attended Foothill Elementary, La Colina Jr. High and San Marcos High School. He had a number of lifelong friends that remember him as always willing to lend a helping hand and they were honored to be his friend as Josh kept mostly to himself and let only a few friends in.

Josh was amazing at so many things, especially his plumbing trade. He worked for Woollum Plumbing for 25 years.

A Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will take place Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 10am followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to COVID, Celebration of Life has been postponed. Josh will be missed, but never forgotten.