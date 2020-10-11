Words of a third-grader

If you ask me, the specialists of art, music, STEAM and P.E. are something special.

For me, they can help see that even if your work is not what you wanted, it’s still special because you’re the one who made it. Each of us students have a little light that shines within us that makes us special in our own way. We all see things differently, and that is what makes us unlike anybody else.

All schools are special, all grades are special, but most importantly, all the students are special. I noticed during Zoom sessions at school that our art specialist had to work in a small, tight space, barely big enough for her and her supplies.

Measure L would provide money for Cold Spring School to build more classrooms and fix problems like flooding in the portables.

If you are willing to help our school stay strong even when it seems impossible, we would love it if you’d consider supporting the Cold Spring School bond measure.

Amelia K.

Third-grader

Cold Spring School in Montecito