Words to live by

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS The posters say it all in the office at La Cumbre Junior High School. These words of wisdom were found when the News-Press visited the Santa Barbara site this week to cover the new school year’s online classes. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Eastside housing project moves forward in approval process next post KT Tunstall at Lobero Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.