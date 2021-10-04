Work begins on play equipment at Goleta parks

COURTESY RENDERINGS

This is an artist’s conception of what Andamar Park will look like after the installation of new playground equipment.

The city of Goleta is installing new playground equipment this week at Andamar, Berkeley and Winchester II parks.

And it’s not just swings and slides for the kids. Adults can enjoy the outdoor fitness equipment at Winchester I Park. Installation there also starts this week.

In a news release, the city said it would minimize impact on neighbors while installing equipment that will challenge children’s creative, physical and social experiences.



At left, when completed, this Berkeley Park area will serve ages 5-12. At right, this Berkeley Park area would be for toddlers.

Here’s a look at the work, park by park.

— Berkeley Park. Installation work will start today and is expected to wrap up by the end of October. The existing playground equipment will be replaced by new equipment for ages 2-5 and 5-12.

The toddler area will have a dual bouncer and a climbing feature. The play area for age 5-12 will have a climbing structure.

— Winchester I Park: Construction begins on Tuesday and will take about four weeks to complete. The park will have outdoor fitness equipment available for residents 13 and older. Four different machines will be added along the northeast side of the park to allow for maximum green space and ADA accessibility.

— Winchester II Park: Work will begin on Wednesday, and the city of Goleta expects the new play area will be ready for use by the end of November.

This park is getting a large makeover. It currently has only one swing set, and there will be the addition of two play features with climbers and swings — one for ages 2-5 and the other for ages 5-12.



At left, new fitness equipment will be installed at Winchester Park I. At right, this is how Winchester Park II will look after work is finished.

Even with the expanded play equipment, there will still be room for T-ball and soccer activities for children 8 and younger. Seating and shade will also be added for spectators.

— Andamar Park: Construction is tentatively planned to start at the end of October and will take about two months. The size of the play area will increase, and the existing equipment will be replaced with swings and a play structure that includes climbing, monkey bars and slides for both toddlers and school age children.

Also being added are a merry-go-round, benches and shade.

During construction, parts of parks or sometimes entire parks will be closed to public access. For more information, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/parks-open-space/playground-improvements.

For more information, contact project manager JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org or 805-562-5505.

email: dmason@newspress.com