Work continues at Augie’s

by News-Press Staff Report
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
Construction continues Monday on Augie’s, a new restaurant that plans to open late this summer at State and Ortega streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The corner facility previously served as two restaurants — Left at Albuquerque and Panera Bread. Since the latter restaurant closed, the building has long sat vacant. According to augiessb.com, the new restaurant will offer, in addition to its meals, a variety of agave spirits.
