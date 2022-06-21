Work continues at Augie’s

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSConstruction continues Monday on Augie’s, a new restaurant that plans to open late this summer at State and Ortega streets in downtown Santa Barbara. The corner facility previously served as two restaurants — Left at Albuquerque and Panera Bread. Since the latter restaurant closed, the building has long sat vacant. According to augiessb.com, the new restaurant will offer, in addition to its meals, a variety of agave spirits. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post U.S. Treasury Secretary says recession is not inevitable, CEOs say it is on the way next post 108 new COVID-19 cases reported Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.