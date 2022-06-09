KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

At left, construction work is continuing on De la Vina Street at Ortega Street. At right, work continues on De la Vina Street in the area around Micheltorena Street.

SANTA BARBARA — Construction work will continue for another two or three weeks on De la Vina Street in the vicinity of De la Guerra and Ortega streets.

The work involves installing “new pedestrian access ramps, curb extensions and lighting and then the city will be repaving,” Derrick Bailey, the city of Santa Barbara’s principal transportation engineer, told the News-Press Wednesday.

“The work will be completed in the next two to three weeks,” Mr. Bailey said. “A few weeks after that work concludes, pavement markings, crosswalk markings and new bike lanes will be added.”

Road work is also taking place elsewhere on De la Vina Street in the area around Micheltorena Street.

— Katherine Zehnder