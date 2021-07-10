Work continues on Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTOS

Crews are working on the retaining walls, bridge span and safety barriers at the Sheffield Drive Interchange as part of the Highway 101 improvement project.Caltrans Handout Photos

Lane closures are scheduled on Highway 101 over the next two weeks as Caltrans continues construction work between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara this month.

Starting Sunday, the highway will shift to one northbound lane between Bailard Avenue and Sheffield Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays and 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The scheduled lane closure will take place starting Sunday through July 24.

Southbound traffic will also shift down to one lane between Sheffield Drive and Bailard Avenue starting Sunday. The scheduled lane closure will take place Sundays between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. through July 24.

Crews are continuing to remove old pavement and placing new safety barriers in the northbound portion of Highway 101 near Carpinteria.

In addition to these scheduled lane closures, the southbound on-and-off ramps at Sheffield Drive and the on-ramp at Wallace Avenue will remain closed throughout July.

The southbound off-ramp on Sheffield Drive has been closed for 16 months and is expected to reopen at the end of this year, while the on-ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project and is expected to reopen in 2023.

The Wallace Avenue on-ramp is expected to reopen Nov. 1. Until then, drivers can use the detour on Evans Avenue, Lillie Avenue and the southbound on-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

Northbound travelers will experience an on-ramp closure at Santa Monica Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for utility work through July 24, and Caltrans will open access to the on-ramp at Casitas Pass Road for northbound travelers starting Monday. The reopening comes after the on-ramp was closed for about 10 weeks.

As work continues, Caltrans has crews on site in various areas between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara working on a number of different projects.

Southbound travelers may have noticed the freeway lanes have shifted between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane in recent weeks. Travelers driving southbound on the highway are now using the new median, and crews are working to remove the pavement and barriers from the old southbound lanes.

Renovation is currently underway at the Franklin and Santa Monica Creek Bridges near Carpinteria.

At the Sheffield Drive interchange, crews are continuing work on retaining walls, safety barriers and the bridge span.

In the project segment located between Santa Claus Lane and North Padaro Lane, crews are working in the median to remove the metal beam, old pavement and vegetation behind the safety barriers. The crews will then transplant palm trees in the area in preparation for roadway improvements.

In addition, crews are installing equipment for a new concrete mix site near the southbound on-ramp at North Padaro Lane. By mixing the concrete on site, the project reduces truck trips between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, reduces water use by 400,000 gallons and saves taxpayers between $10-$15 million, according to a news release from Caltrans.

In the northbound lanes near Carpinteria, crews will continue working to remove old pavement and install new safety barriers. Crews are also working on renovations on the Franklin and Santa Monica bridges, which includes removing old concrete, reconstructing the concrete channel and creating above-ground supports for the new walls, side supports and superstructure for each bridge, according to a Caltrans news release.

For more information on the Highway 101 project, visit sbroads.com or call (805) 845-5112.

