Work of art helps to paint a picture of New York City history

COURTESY PHOTO

Purchased at a thrift store for $29, this painting of a New York City tenement could be worth as much as $1,500.

J.E. saw this work of art and bought it for a song. She loved and framed this painting, an oil on canvas that she found at a local thrift store. Yet she wonders why she loves it so much.

Well, she writes that she knew that her mom, who is now 95, was born in the lower east side in New York City in an apartment or a tenement in the 1920s, and that this painting, with the crudely built fire escapes, and each family living on each floor, and a mom saying goodbye for the day to her kids as they drive off in a carriage to work (child labor?) meant something to J.E.

So the painting called out to her, and she bought it for $29.

It is the image of a New York City tenement, and because there is a wagon, I would say it is a 1930s re-imagining of a 1900 tenement in NYC, but with the added feature of the mandated fire escape, because of a 1901 law that required this. And we will get into the weeds about that because I had a mom who was born in one of these tenements.

The history of these buildings date from the early 1800s when lower East Side affluent families took a small 25- by 100-foot lot and built 5-7 story masonry structures on them and designed them to be single-family homes. That became where the upper middle class lived. These affluent folks outgrew the homes and left them to go north, leaving landlords to convert these single-family properties to tenement apartments.

These narrow low rise apartment buildings were the dominant housing for the lower middle class throughout the 19th century and well into the 20th century. By 1900, more than 80,000 tenements were converted from single-family housing to multi-family apartments, and these buildings housed 2.3 million people in 1900, two-thirds of the total population of NYC. That was when the city’s total population was 3.4 million people.

What was a tenement? It had, as you can see on J.E.’s painting, a distinctive look: tall and narrow, at five to seven stories, it occupied the entire city-regulated minimum lot of 25 by 100 feet. And because each floor was rented by another family, landlords often added a top floor, or a structure in the tiny rear yard.

With less than a foot between buildings, the occupants found little light and ventilation.

Yes, the rooms on the street received light, but little ventilation and no fire escape structures — and that was a problem. Like today, housing and politics merged.

The New York Draft Riots in 1863 were quite a moment in history, because NYC working men did not want to be forcefully drafted in the Civil War. This also led to complaints about the poor housing in that community of working men with families.

Where you lived was dependent upon your economic situation, and that meant housing and military conscription went hand in hand. Thus the Tenement House Act of 1867 legally defined a tenement and set construction standards. One toilet per 20 people, for example, was mandated — and that was a start, although a meager one.

J.E.’s painting owes a great debt to Danish-born photographer Jacob Riis who shot tenement life in NYC in 1889 for newspapers. He also created a book called ”How the Other Half Lives.” He included hard facts — facts that defined the role of the photojournalist for the first time in the history of the medium. He wrote and reported what he saw and shot as well: 12 adults slept in a room 13 feet across. And the infant death rate inside those rooms was 1 in 10.

J.E.’s painting shows fire escapes, which helps me date the painting to after 1901, when the Tenement House Law was passed, which mandated fire escapes and outlawed construction of tenements on those 25 x 100’ lots.

However, it wasn’t until 1936 that the U.S. government began to pay attention in earnest, beginning a housing project in NYC “First House,” which aimed to rehabilitate pre-1901 tenements on the lower East Side. Today the area is trendy and expensive and has wonderful restaurants and a fabulous museum showing us the way it was on the lower east side, called The Tenement Museum, 97 Orchard St.

Because the painting is unsigned, it is impossible to put a value on the piece, but I would say because of the typical NY tenement scene that It portrays in the 1930s, I would guess a value of $1,500.00.

