Work to begin on San Jose Creek Bridges

COURTESY DOT

Work will be performed on two bridges spanning San Jose Creek Bridge over the next two weeks. The locations of the bridges are shown at bottom.

Two separate projects to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on Highway 101 and State Route 217 near UCSB in Goleta are scheduled to begin construction over the next two weeks.

The $20 million US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge project will demolish northbound and southbound bridges and replace them in separate phases.

The highway will remain open during construction, but travelers will encounter lane closures from July 11 through July 14 – two lanes in each direction on Highway 101 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane will remain open in both directions during this time.

For the $26 million State Route 217 project, expect construction to begin on this project the week of July 16. The northbound detour will be from Sandspit Road to Moffett Place to James Fowler Road to Fairview Avenue to Highway 101.

The Southbound detour will be Highway 101 to Fairview Avenue to James Fowler Road to Moffett Place to Sandspit Road.

Following the full closure, southbound State Route 217 will be reduced to one lane before the Sandspit Road exit. This lane reduction will remain in place for the duration of the project. Two lanes will remain open on northbound state route 217. Bridge construction is expected to be complete in Summer 2025.

