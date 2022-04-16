Workers ratify contract with grocery store chains

Grocery store employees have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions

The workers are members of seven United Food and Commercial Workers Union locals in Southern and Central California, and the chains have stores in Santa Barbara County.

Under the new three-year contract for most workers, wage increases include $4.25 per hour, and some classifications will receive higher pay raises. Wage improvements for 2022 and 2023 will also apply to approximately 7,000 Food 4 Less workers per last year’s agreement negotiated with Kroger.

For Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions workers, the contract increases the minimum weekly hours of work for eligible part-time employees from 24 to 28 hours. It also reduces the time required to move up the wage scale, which also means that more workers will receive their benefits sooner, according to the UFCW.

The union said this will result in a significant increase in take-home pay, as much as $3,000 per year for some employees.

The union added that the new deal also improves dental and vision plans and protects pension benefits.

This new agreement covers more than 47,000 supermarket employees represented by UFCW locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442.

