Workshop planned for disadvantaged businesses

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Department of Public Works, Transit Division, will host a Zoom workshop at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 19 about the city’s goal-setting process and opportunities for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

For those who are unable to attend the remote meeting, but would like to provide comments, they can send an email to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org, mail their comments to the city of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458 or call 805-925-0951 ext. 2170. Comments are being accepted until Jan. 6, 2021.

Patrons must be on the registration list to be admitted to the Zoom workshop. Registration is available on the City of Santa Maria website under Bus Routes and Schedules or Facebook page @SantaMariaAreaTransit under events.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VTH74LyUSO23o6bvU_NyQQ.

A Spanish translator will be available at the workshop.

— Mitchell White