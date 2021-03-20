Workshop to cover estate planning

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting a free, online workshop entitled Plan While You Can: Strategize Your Personal Property in Estate Planning” at noon March 30.

The one-hour webinar will cover transferring non-titled property, legal definitions and issues, bequest tips, and best practices to optimize your planning.

Experts Denise Stevens and Elizabeth Stewart will share stories from their experiences.

Ms. Stevens is a former planned giving and financial professional who retired from a large healthcare nonprofit. She previously worked for various Fortune 500 companies including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Transamerica and Dean Witter.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart is a 30-year expert in the world of material culture. She works as an appraiser of art and valuable personal property. A certified member of the Appraisers Association of America, she has spent a lifetime in the world of personal belongings, and in archives, libraries, and museum accession rooms.

Her column, “Ask the Gold Digger,” appears Mondays in the News-Press.

For more information, contact Rochelle Rose at 805-682-4711, ext. 179, or rrose@sbnature2.org. Register at sbnature.org/lg-workshop.

— Gerry Fall