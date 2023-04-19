Workshop to cover ‘Men in Pink’

COURTESY METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART

Jean-Baptiste Perronneau’s “Olivier Journu” (1724-1783), 1756, pastel on blue-gray laid paper.

SANTA BARBARA — Melissa Hyde, a professor and distinguished teaching scholar at the University of Florida, Gainesville, will discuss “Men in Pink: 18th Century French Portraiture” at 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

Pink was associated with the “Godmother of the Rococo,” Madame de Pompadour, the mistress of Louis XV. But even before Pompadour, pink was favored among elites in France, where the color played a role in the visual and decorative arts and in the fashions worn by women, children and men. This talk demonstrates why, in the 18th century, to wear pink was to make a statement.

Tickets for the Art Matters Lecture are free for Museum Circle members and students, $10 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason