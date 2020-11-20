Workshop to help foster care parents

SANTA MARIA — The Allan Hancock College Foster and Kinship Education program is offering free, online training and workshops for current and prospective foster care parents.

The program allows them to complete their annual state-mandated training from the safety of their homes.

“We’re trying to encourage more families to become foster/kinship care parents to meet the demand and provide a safe haven for foster children,” said Fernando Robles Jr., instructional specialist for the Foster and Kinship Care Education program. “The most important thing we can do is provide the training needed and make sure parents can attend and participate in these training (sessions).”

More than 60,000 foster children are in California’s foster care system alone, and approximately 44 percent of children who were in foster care for more than 24 months were placed in three or more homes.

Registration forms are available by contacting Fernando Robles Jr. at fernando.roblesjr@hancockcollege.edu or fkce@hancockcollege.edu or 805-922-6966, ext. 3959.

— Gerry Fall