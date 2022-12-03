Workshops to cover State Street design

The city of Santa Barbara next week will host a series of State Street Community Design Workshops, where residents will get a chance to design the future look of the city’s main thoroughfare.

On Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, the city will host workshops at 821 State St. (between Canon Perdido and De La Guerra streets) for members of the community to help create design concepts.

Attendees will be grouped into small teams to design two or three blocks on State Street.

They will use a map of the street and game pieces that reflect potential transportation options and activities that could be included in the street’s long-term design. Each team’s design poster will be hung at the location. Each workshop will also include a brief project update and time to view other teams’ designs.

All events will include the same activities and be in English and Spanish. No professional design experience is required to participate in any of these events, and all community members are welcome. Child care will be provided.

And a pop-up art show focused on creativity and innovation, in collaboration with The Arts Fund, will take place during the design events.

Also, if you have not already taken the survey, the city encourages you to do so before attending a community design workshop.

A design workshop on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is geared toward design professionals (e.g., those working in design, construction, land use and related fields). Participants are encouraged to stay for the duration of the workshop, although not required. An RSVP for this workshop is strongly encouraged.

A workshop Friday, from 4-7 p.m., is open to all community members. No RSVP is required. Participants are encouraged to stay for the duration of the workshop, although not required. Child care will be provided for families with children ages 1.5 years and older who are participating in the event.

A design workshop Saturday, from 9 a.m.-noon, also is open to all community members. No RSVP is required. Participants are encouraged to stay for the duration of the workshop, although not required. Again, child care will be provided for families with children ages 1.5 years and older.

A Community Open House will be held Dec. 10 from 1-4 p.m. All community members are invited and are welcome to stop by anytime and stay for as long as they would like to view the workshop posters, review existing conditions and participate in a variation of workshop activities.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com