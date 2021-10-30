Workzones expands in Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTO

Workzones is a Santa Barbara co-working space that includes meeting rooms.

Workzones, a co-working space in downtown Santa Barbara, has expanded its offerings to provide entrepreneurs, professionals and remote employees with comfortable, flexible and customized work options.

The expansion includes fully equipped private offices, meeting rooms, team rooms and conference facilities, as well as an open co-working area with access to a kitchen, printers, fast Wi-Fi, phone booths and local coffee, according to a news release.

Located in Paseo Nuevo, Workzones has set up “hybrid” meeting rooms with video and teleconferencing technology, allowing meetings with both in-person and with remote attendees. Demand for this service has ballooned during the pandemic, said Workzones cofounder Pam Tanase.

“The pandemic has brought about an evolution in terms of how people work and hold meetings, from in-person to online, to increasingly ‘hybrid’ meetings where you have some people in the room, and some people online,” Ms. Tanase explained in the news release. “To do that, you need to have the right technical equipment such as microphones, cameras and speakers, plus utilize one of the many online conferencing platforms with someone providing production support so everyone can participate equally and the meeting runs smoothly. We really see it as the wave of the future, so we’re positioning ourselves as a hybrid conference center.”

Ms. Tanase and three other Santa Barbara entrepreneurs — Kirk Peacock, Mike Franco and Lisa Riolo — founded Workzones in March 2012. What began as a 5,000-square-foot facility has tripled in size to almost 15,000 square feet. With the latest expansion completed in April 2020, Workzones now has 34 private offices, multiple hybrid meeting rooms, board rooms, training rooms for groups of up to 75 people, and three team suites capable of accommodating the staff of a small company.

For more information, go to workzones.com, email pamtanase@workzones.com or call 805-966-3722.

— Dave Mason