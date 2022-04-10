World got worse during Trump

Re: Biden is ‘American last’ president (Diana Thorn, News-Press/Voices, April 3).

Ms. Thorn throws all the horse paste she’s heard on Fox Entertainment against the wall and hopes that something (anything!) sticks. The subject at hand is Russia’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine. For some reason, her letter delves into the Abraham Accords, which she totally mischaracterizes. Its mission statement, if anyone cares to read it, is very short.

She then claims that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were “held at bay” during President Donald Trump’s one disastrous term in office. The truth is that China became stronger economically and militarily, Russia had its own agent in the White House, Iran resumed its nuclear weapons program, and North Korea (despite Trump’s boast of a nuclear free Korean Peninsula) expanded its nuclear capabilities.

As to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ms. Thorn claims that Vladimir Putin never invaded Ukraine during the Trump administration “because Trump said he would bomb Moscow if Putin did.” Apparently, that is what she regards as “peace through strength.”

Russia’s blitzkrieg has been stalemated by a country with a much smaller military thanks to the aid provided by the U.S. and its NATO allies. This is peace through strength. That was the real reason President Trump, on Mr. Putin’s orders, wanted to dissolve NATO. Mr. Trump owed Mr. Putin, big-time, for his help in 2016, and payment was due. Unfortunately, Ukraine got the bill.

Ms. Thorn alleges that President Biden has been “slow on sanctions and supplying weapons and aircraft.” It was, in fact, Mr. Trump who attached conditions before he would provide such critical assistance. He told the Ukrainian president, “I’d like you to do us a favor, though.” (i.e. manufacture dirt on Biden’s family). There’s a word for this. It’s called extortion and it’s a crime.

In conclusion, Ms. Thorn asks, “Will the actions of President Biden lead us into a nuclear World War III?”

It would seem obvious that Trump’s threat to bomb Moscow would be a more likely precursor to such a horrific catastrophe. One can only hope this clownish former game show host never again has the opportunity to put the entire world in Final Jeopardy.

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea

(formerly of Goleta)