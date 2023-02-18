Wine aficionados to gather at Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara’s Grand Ballroom will again serve as the site for Grand Tastings during “The World of Pinot Noir.”

Featuring the wines of more than 200 premier pinot noir producers from around the globe, “The World of Pinot Noir” is returning March 2-4 to the Ritz-Carlton Bacara.

This year’s event in Goleta will include two Grand Tastings and an array of seminars, parties and wine-pairing dinners from the world’s most innovative chefs.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet winemakers, learn more about pinot noir and taste thousands of wines from Argentina, Australia, Burgundy, Chile, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa Valley, New Zealand, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Sonoma, Willamette Valley and more.

Special events include Grand Tastings from 3:30 to 6 p.m. March 3 and 4 in the Ritz-Carlton Bacara’s Grand Ballroom, where guests can chat with winemakers, compare regional characteristics and find new favorites. They will also be able to bid on virtual silent auction lots, check the bidding from the apps on their phones and nibble on fresh, local and seasonal wine country bites from the Ritz-Carlton Bacara culinary team.

The Brewer-Clifton and Giant Steps Tasting will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 3. Wine Enthusiast’s Winemaker of the Year Greg Brewer of Brewer-Clifton and Wine & Spirits’ Top 100 Winery Giant Steps will explore the parallels between Sta. Rita Hills in California and the Yarra Valley in southern Australia. Wineries in both areas produce highly acclaimed, cool-climate pinot noir from half a globe apart.

“The World of Pinot Noir” will feature wine tastings and more in early March at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta.

Led by Ray Isle, executive wine editor of Food & Wine magazine, guests will taste single-vineyard wines from the 2020 vintage from each winery, side-by-side, along with their just-released 2021 vintage of their appellation-specific wines.

An all-star array of pinot noirs from the Willamette Valley, Russian River, Sonoma Coast, Monterey and Santa Rita Hills — all in one dynamic nosh-around tasting — will be featured at the Pinot Party Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. March 4.

Included will be rosé tasting, oyster shucking, vino and vinyl, spinning a record and lounging in oversized bean bag chairs while sipping on the new favorite pinot noir, taking part in the Pinot and Play station, snapping pictures in the photo booth and eating Santa Maria-style barbecued sliders and wood-fired pizzas prepared by a pizza-tossing chef and exploring the beautiful pinnacle mountains in a virtual reality booth while discovering Chalone Estate.

All food will be curated and prepared by the Ritz Carlton Bacara culinary team with wines by Chalk Hill Estate, Chalone, The Four Graces, Lincourt, Foley Estates, Banshee, and El Pino Club.

Michael Accurso, winemaker for EnRoute Winery, the celebrated Russian River Pinot Noir label from Napa’s iconic Far Niente Wine Estates, will attend “World of Pinot Noir” on March 3 to speak about his experience working in the cellars and vineyards throughout Napa, Sonoma and the Anderson Valleys, in addition to working with pinot noir in a variety of different regions, domestically and abroad.

Beaune de Chateau has been featured at “The World of Pinot Noir.” This year’s event will feature the wines of more than

200 premier pinot noir producers.

On March 3, he will host an intimate dinner focused on EnRoute’s single vineyard offerings.

Born and raised in the Napa Valley, Mr. Accurso has a passion for wine that came naturally as he obtained his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with a minor in viticulture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He spent four years at Goldeneye Winery, first as the assistant winemaker before rising to the winemaker title.

His experience working with pinot noir in the Anderson Valley to Paso Robles and even Argentina informs his skill for making the EnRoute pinot noirs in the Russian River Valley today.

Mr. Accurso holds the role of director of winemaking for Far Niente’s emerging brands, Bella Union, Post & Beam and EnRoute, where he oversees wine quality and production.

The World of Pinot Noir, a nonprofit trade organization, was established in 2001 by a small, dedicated group of winemakers from

California’s Central Coast. The group’s mission is to bring together the world’s foremost pinot noir producers and in a gorgeous setting, celebrate the delicious wine grape.

