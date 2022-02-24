Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Missiles hit nation

Russia launched a full-scale invasion Wednesday night of Ukraine, sending missiles that struck key Ukrainian cities.

Observers feared this would be the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers were reported killed by Ukraine.

In response, President Joe Biden was scheduled to announce more sanctions today against Russia. And financial markets were affected around the world.

Before the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation and said Russian President Putin had ordered a full-scale invasion.

Ukraine prepared for a Russian invasion by manufacturing more tanks, calling reservists into action and teaching survival skills to schoolchildren.

“Ukraine now looks and feels like a country embracing for a full-blown war,” said CBS News correspondent Charlie Daggett, reporting in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

During his address to Ukranians, Mr. Zelensky said that if Russia attacks, Russian troops “will see our faces, not our backs.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine reported cyber attacks on its banks and websites for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers and Rada, the parliament, according to CNBC.

CNBC said the source of the cyberattack wasn’t confirmed but came as Russian worked on its preparations.

On Wednesday evening. Reuters reported hundreds of computers in Ukraine were hit by data-wiping software. Reuters attributed its report to researchers at the cybersecurity firm ESET.

Also on Wednesday, Russia published a request from Russia-backed separatist fighters for Russian troops to “help beat back” the Ukrainian armed forces. Two key airports in eastern Ukraine have closed.

On Monday, President Putin recognized two eastern Ukrainian regions, which have been under control by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. The Russian president went on to send troops into those regions. President Joe Biden responded with what he called the first round of economic sanctions against Russia.

