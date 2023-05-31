Home Local World War II veteran
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
CHRISTOPHER DAVIS PHOTO
Don Seth and his wife, Lynda Millner, attend the Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in Montecito. Mr. Seth, 95, was the only World War II veteran at the event. He served in the Merchant Marines.
