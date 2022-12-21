Home Local World’s largest Torrey Pine tree
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Wardholme Torrey Pine, a 134 year-old, 126-foot tall tree with a 130-foot branch spread, stands tall on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria. The tree, which was planted as a seedling by local Carpinteria resident Judge Thomas Ward in 1888, is recognized as the world’s largest Torrey Pine tree. That’s an unusual recognition considering the tree is universally associated with San Diego County and the multitude of places that bear its name there. (There’s a historical marker at the base of the tree.)
