0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Wardholme Torrey Pine, a 134 year-old, 126-foot tall tree with a 130-foot branch spread, stands tall on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria. The tree, which was planted as a seedling by local Carpinteria resident Judge Thomas Ward in 1888, is recognized as the world’s largest Torrey Pine tree. That’s an unusual recognition considering the tree is universally associated with San Diego County and the multitude of places that bear its name there. (There’s a historical marker at the base of the tree.) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Westmont Warriors clash with Utah Tech Trailblazers in St. George next post Wells Fargo agrees to $3.7 billion settlement with consumer bureau Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.