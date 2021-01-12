Worth barking about

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Willy Wassenaar and Savanna Too, a 14-year-old Golden retriever, enjoy one of their daily trips to Elings Park. Savanna Too loves to retrieve a ball and play with other dogs.

Let’s face it. A dog needs some room to play.

How about 230 acres?

That’s what canines get at Elings Park in Santa Barbara when their owners buy the Elings Park Dog Owner Group membership at $135 a year. The membership allows people to bring their dogs to the 230-acre park on a regular basis. No dogs can be inside the park without an EPDOG membership.

Steve Tegt of Santa Barbara and his 5-year-old Lola finish a two-hour period of play at Elings Park. Mr. Tegt said his Elings Park dog membership is proving to be a bargain: use of 230 acres for $135 a year.

Above, and below, Kate Chapman spends time with Louie, an 11-year-old Corgi, on one of their daily visits to Elings Park, where Louie loves to retrieve balls.

Members can go to any part of the park that isn’t being used for a special event, and they get free parking on the weekends.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado visited the park Monday and saw the dogs and their people on nature’s playground.

For more about the dog memberships, go to www.elingspark.org/epdog.

— Dave Mason