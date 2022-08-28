WRAY, Michael Buckley

Michael Buckley Wray, 86, died at home in Bar Harbor on April 29, 2022, surrounded by his family. Michael was born in New York City, the youngest of three sons, to Charles G. Wray and Ernestine H. Wray. In his early years, he resided in New York City and in Millbrook, New York. He graduated from Millbrook School in 1953 and received a B.A., magna cum laude from Amherst College in 1957, after being elected to the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Michael completed his education at Columbia

Law School in 1960.

After graduating Columbia, Michael moved to Chestnut Hill, PA with his first wife, Anita Elliott. He practiced law for several years at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, before he transitioned to a career in investment banking. Michael subsequently returned to New York City, meeting his second wife, Mary Denny Scott. After a decade in New York, he moved his family to Houston, Texas, where he again shifted his focus, demonstrating finance and leadership skills in the oil and gas industry.

Michael sought international opportunities and founded business ventures around the world, including Caracas, Moscow/Siberia and Almaty. His multi-faceted career culminated as President and Chief Executive Officer at Benton Oil and Gas in California. Throughout his career, he consistently evinced unyielding integrity.

His interests were diverse. An avid birdwatcher across seven continents, he maintained a World Bird List of over 1500 birds. A traditionalist, his interests reflected an affinity for earlier times. It was always Beethoven, Bach and a mix of Debussy instead of The Beatles. He enjoyed a good bridge game rather than poker, reveling in the competition and social networking.

Through mutual friends in Santa Barbara, Michael met his third wife, Caryl Hunter Beadel. They discovered a shared love of family, classical music, travel, books, and golf. Michael and Caryl were married at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Portland, Oregon in 2011, and split their time in Santa Barbara and Portland in winter. Summers were spent at Caryl’s home in Upstate New York’s 1000 Islands, and on Mount Desert Island in Maine. Their last two years were spent exclusively in Maine due to his declining health and a natural desire to be near his three children.

Over forty years Michael managed heart disease, but he never complained about his maladies. He tackled every day with inspirational joie de vivre! He was fortunate to receive a heart transplant from an 18-year-old donor when he turned 66, and he was always “young at heart.” Michael was adept at making lifelong friends wherever he went, whether it be Manhattan or Millbrook, Fishers Island or Houston. His conversation was stimulating; he was a Renaissance man capable of discussing music and the performing arts. Friends and family marveled at his curiosity, gentle spirit, and most of all,

his infallible optimism.

He served on the Boards of the Eugene O’Neill Memorial Theatre Center, the Richmond Symphony, the Houston Ballet, the Houston Grand Opera, the Houston Symphony, the Oregon Symphony, and Concordia University. He was a member of Pennsylvania’s Society of Sons of the Revolution, New York’s Knickerbocker Club, Montecito’s Valley Club, the Portland Golf Club in Oregon, and the Pot and Kettle Club in Maine.

He is survived by his wife, Caryl, his three children, Michael and wife Charlotte, Anita and husband Pierre, and Charles and wife Rachel; eight grandchildren and stepson Robert Beadel. A celebration of his life was held on Mount Desert Island

on August 16, 2022.