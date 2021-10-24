Wreath workshop planned in Ojai





COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Karen Hesli of Canyon Creations will lead the wreaths workshop. Participants in an upcoming Ojai workshop will learn how to make wreaths.

OJAI — An October wreath-making workshop was so popular that another has been added at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St. in Ojai from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6.

The workshop will take place on the back patio.

Karen Hesli of Canyon Creations will help participants make a small wreath from fresh seasonal herbs and berries. The fee is $29; all plants and materials will be provided. Participants are advised to wear garden gloves and bring small clippers.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Marilyn McMahon