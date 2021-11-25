WRIGHT, Billy Keith

We’ve lost one of the good ones.

Billy Keith “BK” Wright, 73, passed away in Santa Barbara, California on October 5, 2021 following a surprisingly quick fight with lung cancer.

Born December 3, 1947 in Dalhart, Texas, Keith relocated with his family to Santa Barbara in 1956 where he attended Franklin Elementary School, Santa Barbara Junior High School and Santa Barbara High School (Once a Don, Always a Don). Growing up he spent time at the East Side Boys Club playing football when they wore old school leather helmets and was a member of the bygone Hammond’s Reef Surf Club. During the ’60s BK and his high school buddies made a colorful trip hitch-hiking across the United States. Putting his Texas roots to use he was a Whip for Old Nevada hay rides in Las Vegas. He was always a dog lover. After working as a Cement Mason for 30 years Billy retired from the City of Santa Barbara in 2012.

Always devoted and loyal, nothing mattered more to him than family and friends. He liked getting together with his cohort of lifelong friends to shoot the breeze, joke, share stories and ideas. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing as well as reading, country music, crossword puzzles, and found amusement in the humor and philosophy of Mark Twain and Will Rogers. Billy was a great guy with a big heart and dry sense of humor.

Billy Keith is survived by his wife, Rebecca, four children, Paul Zachary Wright (Maryann), Emily Meyers (Dwayne Douglas), Jetta Harris (Craig) and Aubrey Wright, three grandchildren, Nathaniel Jordan, Myles Jordan and Asher Harris, sister, Penny Heldt and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie Wright (1990), mother, Dimple Lee Wright (2013) and brother, Lanny Wright (1998).

The date for a celebration of life will be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made online to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 218 Santa Barbara.