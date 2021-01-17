Wrong site for high-density building

On Jan. 8, the South County Board of Architectural Review had a hearing webinar for a 24-unit studio project on a .54-acre parcel at 80 N. Patterson Ave.

This project is being submitted for processing under SB 35, which circumvents traditional review to approve high-density housing.

Living directly behind the proposed building, we were aware that there were plans to build an office building on this small parcel. And we all approved them. Now to our surprise, we are facing this crowded two-story, 24-unit building on a very small, .54 acre parcel.

We feel that we and other neighbors were blindsided with this change of plans. This proposed overcrowded building is not fit for this small parcel right at the off-ramp of the north 101 freeway into very busy Patterson Avenue, where traffic is already a nightmare.

From plans, we saw that there are only 19 parking spaces for 24 units available for tenants and guests and 24-bike storage.

Will the rest of the tenants park on our streets where many families with small children live? There will also be outside seating areas in back of the building.

The second story will be looking into our and other neighbors’ bedroom windows and pool areas. We will lose our privacy.

I understand that low income-earning housing is needed. However, this proposed small dangerous corner is wrong for this high-density parcel.

Renate Quebec

Santa Barbara