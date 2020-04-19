YAMADA, Shoji “Sho”

Shoji (Sho) Yamada was born March 4, 1927 in Santa Barbara, CA and passed away on March 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Sutezo and Hisao Yamada, half-brother Masato, brothers Fukuo and Akira, and sisters Harumi, Tomoko and Kunie Yanagi.

Sho attended Santa Barbara Junior High School and graduated from Santa Barbara High School and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. During WWII, he and his family were interned at Gila River Camp, Arizona.

After the war, Sho enlisted in the Army and served as a gun crewman. He worked for Rockwell International for over 33 years as a Development Liaison Engineer, Shuttle Orbiter Division.

Sho was a member of the Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara. Sho is survived by his sister-in-law Winifred Yamada and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.