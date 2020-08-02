YANG, Charles Sungchul

Charles Sungchul Yang, beloved and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, from complications arising from dementia/Alzheimer’s disease. The son of Yang Sei-Jin and Lee Ui-Sook, he was born in Korea in 1933 and, after serving as an intelligence officer in the Republic of Korea Army, fighting with the US Allies during the Korean War, he emigrated to the United States to attend college in San Diego and then to UCLA for an advanced degree. After meeting his soulmate Helen in Los Angeles and marrying in 1965, they moved to Santa Barbara where they lived and raised their family over the next 40 years. His four children all attended Santa Barbara area public schools, and both Charles and Helen actively participated in all aspects of their education.

Charles was a tireless worker, at first for Applied Magnetics Corporation and then for his own eponymous electronics company in Ventura, Yang Electromagnetic Systems. His work took him all over the world and he has several patents for electronic tape head designs. He also worked closely with many larger companies including what was then IBM and Sony. Charles was committed to his community and to this day still owns commercial properties on the Mesa and the family home in Hope Ranch. A devoted husband and father, he was most proud of his wife and children and their academic and professional successes, none of which would have been possible without his unconditional love, unmatched work ethic, and constant sacrifice. He had incredible stamina, perseverance, and dedication, and while he may not have been the most verbose man in the room, he commanded a presence and demanded respect. He was tireless when it came to providing for his family, and although he often rose before dawn and worked late until the early morning hours, he rarely missed a family dinner, piano recital, swim meet, or soccer practice, and was always available to help with homework. Until his illness took its toll, he was most content taking his beloved dog, Henry, for a walk around the neighborhood or simply enjoying the sunset with his youngest daughter. He is survived by his son Frederick S. Yang and wife Laurie Roberge Yang; daughter Catherine Y. Leaf and husband Matthew Leaf; daughter Elizabeth R. Yang; son Edward H. Yang and wife Jane J. Yang; and 7 granddaughters, Grace, Olivia, Natalie, and Charlize Yang, and Jordan, Parker, and Devon Leaf, and grandson Andrew Yang. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.