YANOS, John

John Yanos was born to George & Bozenka December 22, 1940. John attended Brown Military Academy & Long Beach State. He served in the Air Force while married to Janie. John accepted a position at SBRC & moved the family to Goleta, Ca. A Pepperdine Graduate, he enjoyed flying, fishing, nature, travel & Aerospace with his loved ones. He devoted himself to his newsletter Healthy Tidbits.

John passed away December 14, 2021. Survived by his daughters Debra & Bozenka; grandchildren Brooke, Logan, Jesse, Alexandra, & Bryan; great-grandchildren Mia, Parker, Serena. & Lucy. Honor Guard Service Ð Jan 8, 2022 @ 2:30,

Christ Lutheran Church