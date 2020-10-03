Yates named animal services director

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Friday that Angela Walter Yates has been hired as the county’s new animal services director.

Ms. Yates has more than 30 years of leadership experience and extensive knowledge on animal sheltering and community relationships. Most recently, she has served as the executive director, and previously a board member, for the Animal Shelter Assistance Program for the past eight years, according to a news release.

She successfully managed an organization of eight staff and 250 volunteers to provide shelter and care for 1,000 cats annually.

She will officially join the county’s animal services team on Monday.

— Mitchell White