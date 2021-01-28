YBARRA, Joaquin Borrayo

Joaquin Borrayo Ybarra was born on April 6, 1930, in San Nicolas de Ibarra, Jalisco, Mexico, a small pueblo just outside of Guadalajara. Joaquin was the third of four children born to his parents, Dionisio Ibarra and Maria del Carmen Borrayo. Joaquin passed away this past December 1, 2020 at age 90. He passed away due to medical complications at our local hospital.

Don Joaquin, as he was most commonly referred to, was a teenager when he arrived in Santa Barbara and almost immediately began to work in the lemon fields where he would pick produce. A few years later, he met his wife Socorro in Santa Barbara, they were married and began to raise their family. Don Joaquin worked for the Santa Barbara Unified School District until he retired.

Back in the 1950s, Don Joaquin helped create Real Azteca, the first ever organized adult soccer team in the city. The team would eventually be renamed Santa Barbara Soccer Club (“SBSC”) and participate in the Central Coast Soccer League. SBSC would go on to win the State Championship of California on three different occasions, as well as compete in the most prestigious semi-professional competitions in the state and the nation.

Don Joaquin had an infectious smile, he was kind, generous and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Don Joaquin is survived by his wife Socorro of 69 years, seven children (Anita, Carmen, George, Joaquin Jr., Raul, Javier and Roberto), 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him.