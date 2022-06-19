YBARRA, Linda E.

Linda was born in Santa Barbara on October 8, 1947 and has joined her husband Henry in heaven on June 3, 2022. Linda worked as a Beautician for over 30 years. She loved making her clients feel beautiful and she took pride in her work. Linda loved music, hanging out with her friends/family and her dogs and cats.

Linda is survived by her children Tina, Rita, Theresa, and Anthony, and 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will greatly miss their “Nana.”

A Rosary will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider on Thursday, June 23rd at 7pm. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 24th at Saint Raphael Church followed by Committal service at Calvary cemetery.

The Ybarra family would like to thank Serenity House Hospice of Santa Barbara for all their support.