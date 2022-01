The art of 2021

COURTESY PHOTO

Mara Abboud created “Majestic,” a limited-edition, indoor tile wall mural that measures 25.5 inches square. She spoke about her colorful career in July at the Santa Barbara Club. See the story at newspress.com/artists-journey.

SHANA MOULTON

Shana Moulton created “Whispering Pines 10,” which is part of the 2019 video in her multimedia exhibit. Her art was on display last summer at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara. The story is at newspress.com/surreal-scenarios.

PHOTO BY FRANK NEIMEIR, COURTESY ALAN ROSS

COURTESY PHOTO Alan Ross, left, assists acclaimed photographer Ansel Adams with a camera in 1977. “Sharing the Light: Ansel Adams and Alan Ross” is an exhibit on display through March 20 at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang. To see the story on this, go to newspress.com/sharing-the-light. At right, Renowned sculptor Christopher Statoff served as the guest artist and jurist at the 11th annual SLOPOKE Art of the West Exhibition 7 Sale in September in Solvang. See the stories at newspress.com/art-of-the-west and newspress.com/slopoke-art-show-set-for-sept-24-26.



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, artist Sophia Beccue created the abstract exhibit “Beauty Out of Ashes,” which was on display last summer at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery. The exhibit showed how the local artist coped during the past two years while living with cancer and the pandemic. The story is at newspress.com/beauty-out-of-ashes. At right, Lynda Weinman stands with her 6-foot tall ceramic cactus. After she and her husband Bruce Heavin sold their company, lynda.com, in 2015, she decided to renew her passion for pottery. Her art went on display last summer at The Clay Studio in Goleta. See the story at newspress.com/ceramic-artist.

SUSAN MARIE REYES

Susan Marie Reyes, a Santa Barbara singer, songwriter and artist, painted this acrylic work called “Lying on Clouds.” For the story on her “Beauty and Sorrow” exhibit in Carpinteria, see newspress.com/beauty-and-sorrow.

COURTESY PHOTO

Lizabeth Madal At left, Federico Jimenez, an authority on Mexican silver, pre-Columbian and Mixtec jewelry, created this piece of jewelry. He signed his book, “Federico One Man’s Remarkable Journey from Tututepec” in 2021 at Peregrine Galleries in Montecito. The story is at newspress.com/vintage-festivities. At right, versatile Santa Barbara artist Lizabeth Madal, who says her art reflects her “lifetime of coastal living,” painted “Coastal Eucalyptus.” See the story on her at newspress.com/versatile-artist.

RANDALL DAVID TIPTON

Randall David Tipton painted “A New Season,” a watermedia work that measures 26 by 20 inches. It’s part of the “Variations” exhibit that was on display last summer at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara. See the story at newspress.com/marcia-burtt-gallery-presents-variations.

Art flourished at galleries and events in 2021 in Santa Barbara County, and the News-Press was there to get the story behind the art and the artists.

Here are the highlights, with references to News-Press stories that remain at newspress.com. Staff writer Marilyn McMahon wrote most of the original articles.

— Dave Mason