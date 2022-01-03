YEAR IN REVIEW

Columnist dives in the history behind treasures



At left, there’s a rich history to the drink object industry, which produced gems such as this Riveria cocktails set. It was made in the 1960s by The Riviera Co. and was called the “Royal Crown” barware set. See newspress.com/heres-a-toast-to-the-long-history-of-drink-objects. At right, this snuff mull was engraved during a big year in Scottish history: 1817. See newspress.com/snuff-mull-engraved-during-a-big-year-in-scottish-history.

A 1952 photo book worth $2,000.

A thunder mug going back to the ships of the 15th century.

A snuff mull engraved in 1817, a big year for Scotland.



At left, this 1952 photography book is valued at $2,000. It’s a first edition published by Simon and Schuster. To learn more, see newspress.com/this-photo-book-is-worth-a-thousand-words. At right, 1899 medal is part of the long history of baking competitions. See newspress.com/1899-medal-shows-baking-awards-are-a-long-tradition.





At left, this piece of American Brilliant Glass has an estimated value of just $50, but you could call the history behind it priceless. Dr. Elizabeth Stewart explains further at newspress.com/history-behind-american-brilliant-cut-glass. Center, this Italian ex voto depicts the Sacred Heart. Ex votos are ways of saying thanks to deities, as Dr. Elizabeth Stewart explains at newspress.com/ex-votos-were-creative-enduring-ways-to-express-thanks. At right, volumes of “Meisterwerke of German Art” by Carl Thonet Jutsum could sell for $390. “Meisterwerke” means “masterpiece.” Dr. Elizabeth Stewart addresses masterpieces at newspress.com/how-long-does-something-remain-a-masterpiece.





At left, the Gypsy Pot was used in the middle 19th century for cooking over an open fire. Learn more at newspress.com/gypsy-pot-is-an-engineering-marvel. Center, Thunder mugs such as this one go all the way back to ships in the 15th century. See newspress.com/heres-the-original-purpose-behind-thunder-mugs. At right, a woodcut in the Medieval style tells stories from Goethe’s play about Faust. See newspress.com/this[-german-expressoinist-type-woodcut-tells-two-important-stories.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart, a Santa Barbara appraiser, has unearthed a lot of history with her weekly “Ask the Gold Digger” column in the News-Press.

Here’s a look at the highlights of the treasures in her column from 2021. In each case, we’re presenting the link to her original article at newspress.com. (For this week’s column, see B2.)

— Dave Mason