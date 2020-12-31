YEAR IN REVIEW: You can quote them!

Here are 10 of 2020’s memorable sound bites

Quotes took a mix of twists and turns this year.

Starting with a contortionist.

Lila Woodard, who was 14 when she talked to the News-Press last winter about her flexibility, was among people with a lot to say in 2020. They varied from a man who collects typewriters — remember those? — to a saxophonist living a double life in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Here’s a look at 10 quotes and the people who said them in this year’s Life stories.

“People are intrigued by the dated technology, the value of communicating from the heart. They find it’s a better way of expressing their emotions. It’s immediate, and there are no distractions like spell check or advertising or emails flashing on screens.”

— Simon Kiefer, aka The Typewriter Guy. The Goleta resident has collected more than 100 vintage typewriters and founded the Santa Barbara Public Typewriter Project.

Local contortionist Lila Woodard is definitely flexible.

“It took me several months to learn the bow and arrow, and now my goal is to hit the bullseye on the target every time.”

— Contortionist Lila Woodard, whose talents include shooting arrows from a bow with her toes while doing a handstand on canes high off the ground. She is the daughter of Lindsay Woodard, a teacher at Laguna Blanca School, and Bill Woodard, principal at Dos Pueblos High School.

Sir “Putty” Mills, 96, of Santa Ynez plans to keep riding motorcycles.

“I loved riding my motorcycles so much that I became the youngest member of the Santa Barbara Motorcycle Club. I still ride all the time. I’ll quit when I’m 100, maybe.”

— Sir “Putty” Mills of Santa Ynez, 96. Rutledge Alexander “Putty” Mills designed and built the lunar rover prototype used by the Apollo 17 astronauts during their training.

Lindsey Leonard of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I was very attracted to working for this organization because the cause is so critical. Right now, the number of Alzheimer’s cases across the U.S. is 5.8 million. That number is projected to increase to 16 million by 2050 … I’m very proud of the work that the dedicated staff at the Alzheimer’s Association do. They are in many ways angels.”

— Lindsey Leonard, the new executive director of the California Central Coast chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lotusland Executive Director Rebecca Anderson stands in front of the site’s Japanese Garden.

“Like everything with COVID-19, we’re discovering some of these adaptations are pushing us into places that are really innovative and new and important.”

— Rebecca Anderson, Lotusland’s new executive director, about changes that needed to be made at the Montecito garden during the pandemic.

“Part of my role, I think, is to help people deal with the grief of loss. Whether you have lost an individual to a pandemic or not, we’re all in this together. We are all feeling a loss, whatever that loss is.”

— Rav Debi Lewis, commenting this summer about her work as the new spiritual leader of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.

“Our ages range from the 40s to the 70s, and we all live in Buellton, Solvang, Los Alamos and Lompoc. We’re having a blast. We practice on Mondays at a storefront in Buellton, which is large enough for us to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. … Music has always been therapeutic for me. I can’t wait to start performing again when the pandemic crisis is over.”

— Greg Gorman, who began playing the saxophone in high school. The Solvang resident lives a double life as a saxophonist in the Soul Cats, a 12-piece band based in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the owner of Screenmobile, installing and repairing screens on site for homes and businesses.

“We lived in West Anaheim, a few miles from the Matterhorn at Disneyland. There was no money for college. I needed a part-time job while I went to school. I applied to Disneyland and became a soda jerk at Cafe Orleans. Then, I was promoted to the Earl of Sandwich restaurant and then, to Club 33, the private club for members.”

— Chef Michael Hutchings, talking to the News-Press before leaving Santa Barbara for his new home in Charleston, S.C.

“Just to be able to introduce a wine like this to people who might be reluctant to try a white wine … We were really stoked about that.”

— Santa Barbara County winemaker Doug Margerum after Margerum M5 White Rhône Blend won the No. 30 spot on Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s top 100 list.

“We all had a common goal of making the best product and contributing technically the best and making sure it all works. They become your family.”

— Diane Sova, author of “Santa Barbara Research Center: A Tribute and a Legacy.”