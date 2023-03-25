YEE, Michael Barry

Santa Barbara native, Michael Barry Yee, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly with loved ones by his side on

March 6, 2023.

He was the first son born to Katherine Grace Yee and James Thoon Yee. He attended and graduated from local schools, including Santa Barbara High, SBCC and UCSB. He moved to San Diego to study medicine but eventually left to be with his late wife, Diana, and stepdaughter Andrea in San Francisco. There he started a new career in law enforcement by joining the Police reserves in the Bay Area.

Later, the family lived in Tucson for several years. There Michael worked for several federal government agencies including Corrections, Border and Customs and later DEA. After suffering health issues, Diana left her medical practice and Michael retired from the government. Diana passed on while they were living with her daughter in Wisconsin.

After the death of his beloved wife, Michael moved back to Santa Barbara to spend time with his family. While living there, he renewed his passions for music, cooking, learning, and teaching. He also helped with some social groups. Through these pastimes, he met the new love of his life, Jo Anne. They spent 22 years together before his passing.

Not being fully satisfied, he went back to school and completed a nursing degree. After working for a hospital, he went to Sansum clinic where he become Director of Nursing. He also was a clinical instructor for the nursing program at SBCC. After instructing for SBCC and working with the college Covid clinic, he retired. His proudest achievement was mentoring nurses and teaching future nurses for the community.

Michael left this world, having pursued several interests and passions and having loved, cared for and inspired many people from all walks of life.

Michael is survived by: his wife, Jo Anne Sciortino, his daughter Andrea Martin (Kelly), his brothers Leonard (Michelle) and Richard (Mary), and his nieces and nephews Jared, James, Katherine and Sara. Also by his extended family, Jennifer and Fabio Hidrobo, Janette, Ed, Alexa and Andrew Kennedy, and Loni, Daniel, Kieran, Declan, and Carly Babai.

Memories and condolences are invited to be shared at a memorial service on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12:00 pm at McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary, 2020 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara.